WATCH: Barcelona pair involved in “fistfight” during training session

Barcelona are preparing for their final match of the 2024-25 season, which is against Athletic Club at San Mames on Sunday. Spirits are high going into the finale, and that was shown during the last training session before Hansi Flick’s squad make the trip to Bilbao.

Wojciech Szczesny and Robert Lewandowski have “fight”

Cameras were present to capture footage from Barcelona’s training centre, and one amusing moment was picked up by Diario AS. Footage showed Polish pair Wojciech Szczesny and Robert Lewandowski involved in a “fistfight” during the session. It was a rather amusing moment that would have caused a few laughs among their teammates, and it underlines the good spirit that currently exists at the La Liga champions, who will hope to end the season on a high with victory at San Mames.

Szczesny and Lewandowski both showed very good acting skills during the incident, and given that they are both in the final stages of their respective careers, it shows that they could make the move into acting when they call time on playing.

Szczesny could make final Barcelona appearance in Bilbao

The match against Athletic could be Szczesny’s final one as a Barcelona player, as the contract he signed in October runs out at the end of June. The club are keen for him to sign a one-year extension, but as of yet, there has been no decision made by the goalkeeper, who would retire for the second time if he does not extend his stay in Catalonia.

It remains to be seen whether Szczesny does call time on his career for the second year in a row, but if so, it would be a fine end after helping Barcelona to a domestic treble. Lewandowski will be sticking around for another season at least, with his contract running until the summer of 2026.