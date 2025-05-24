Barcelona will fund it tough to bring in new players this summer due to their financial problems, but they have hope that at least one deal can be done before the 2025-26 season kicks off in August.

At this stage, sporting director Deco is prioritising the signing of a new left winger, and his leading target is Luis Diaz. However, a deal will be difficult to do because Liverpool have not shown signings of being desperate – and as such, their asking price has been particularly high. However, things could be about to change.

Florian Wirtz brings Luis Diaz closer to Barcelona

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of former Real Madrid target Florian Wirtz, with the Premier League champions having moved ahead of Bayern Munich in the race to sign the Bayer Leverkusen man. And in turn, MD say that this will benefit Barcelona’s bid to sign Diaz this summer.

Wirtz is expected to cost Liverpool in excess of €120m, and as such, a significant sale is likely to be needed in order for them to balance the books. Darwin Nunez, who is on Atletico Madrid’s radar, will be leaving, but Diaz is also a contender to be sold – which is very good news for Deco and Barcelona.

Barcelona are readying themselves for signing Diaz

Preparations are already being made at Barcelona for Diaz’s possible arrival. Hansi Flick sees the Colombia international as a starter, with the idea being for Raphinha to be moved into a central position despite registering 56 goal contributions in 56 appearances this season whilst primarily playing as a left winger.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can get a deal done for Diaz. It is crucial that they manage to avoid paying over the odds, and they may not have to if Liverpool are forced to sell after signing Wirtz.