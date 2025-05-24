Barcelona have already started looking ahead to the summer transfer window, given that there is nothing to plan for in their final La Liga match. And although the club is still suffering with financial problems, there could be a number of deals done.

Hansi Flick reacts to Ansu Fati speculation

One expected outgoing will be that of Ansu Fati, who is said to be closing in on a loan move to AS Monaco. And as per Diario AS, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick gave his thoughts on the future of the 22-year-old attacker, who has been out of favour for much of the season.

“It’s not my decision. He has a contract and must make a decision. If you want to talk to me, no problem. But it’s his decision.”

Marcus Rashford and Luis Diaz labelled as “fantastic”

Flick was also asked about possible Barcelona signings this summer. He gave his thoughts on whether a new goalkeeper is needed, while he also reacted to speculation linking the La Liga champions with Premier League duo Marcus Rashford and Luis Diaz.

“I have spoken with Deco. The most important thing is that the most important players stay, and that we guarantee the future of Barça. He knows what positions to change and reinforce. I’m happy. We talk a lot and we are on the same wavelength.

“In the last few games, maybe we haven’t had many options for these positions. It’s Deco’s job and I’ll help him. I don’t want to talk about players who are not in my team. But they’re both fantastic, I like them and we’ll see what happens. They are fantastic.”

Flick is clear on Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona future

Lamine Yamal’s contract situation has generated a lot of speculation in recent weeks, but despite this, Flick believes that there is little chance of the 17-year-old sensation not staying at Barcelona for the foreseeable future.

“I fully trust him, he knows it. He loves playing for Barça.”