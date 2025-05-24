Barcelona close to finalising Ansu Fati summer departure

Barcelona need to move players on this summer in order to make their desired signings, and one of those to leave will be Ansu Fati. The 22-year-old has been on the periphery of the first team for the entire 2024-25 season, and having seemingly accepted that he will not work his way into Hansi Flick’s plans, he has now agreed to leave.

It was reported last week that Barcelona have made the decision to organise Fati’s exit this summer, and the player has agreed. And things have moved quicky on the back of this, with a leading suitor having already emerged.

Ansu Fati set for Ligue 1 switch

Ansu Fati and AS Monaco have reached an agreement. The player has given his 'yes'. It's a loan with an option to buy and a sell-on clause for Barça. Some details remain to be resolved between the clubs. @MatteMoretto, @FabrizioRomano — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 24, 2025

And that suitor is AS Monaco, who defeated Barcelona during this season’s Champions League league phase. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 side have almost agreed terms with Fati, with negotiations also underway with the Catalan club.

Fati would join Monaco on loan for the 2025-26 season, with a buy option being included in the deal. And if this were to be activated, Barcelona would retain a sell-on clause, the value of which is yet to be determined.

Barcelona had hoped to bring in a good fee for Fati, and they may still do depending on the value of the buy option that Monaco have. But it is unlikely that any significant funds will be generated from this deal, although the most important thing is to get his wages off the books.

Fati exit opens the door for Barcelona to sign this summer

It will be interesting to see how Fati gets on at Monaco next season – provided that this deal is closed. His exit will make it easier for a new left winger to be signed in his stead, which is the desire of Barcelona sporting director Deco.