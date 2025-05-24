Atletico Madrid eye two Manchester United stars after transfer update

Atletico Madrid could make a summer transfer move for two Manchester United stars following an update from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are expected to offload a host of star players in the coming months following a miserable season under Ruben Amorim.

United lost to Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League final – to miss out on a final chance for a trophy and European qualification for 2025/26 – as they prepare for the club’s lowest-ever Premier League finish.

Amorim has reportedly already set asking prices for Barcelona target Marcus Rashford, Real Betis loanee Antony and England international Jadon Sancho.

All three players are keen to leave and reports from The Athletic indicate Amorim has told Argentina international Alejandro Garnacho he can also leave.

Atletico Madrid to revive Garnacho link

Diego Simeone is a big fan of his fellow Argentinian and could potentially match United’s valuation of £70m for the 20-year-old.

The Los Rojiblancos hierarchy will hope to drive that price down, due to United’s desperation to sell, and the fact Garnacho has been inconsistent since Amorim’s arrival in Manchester.

Garnacho spent five years in the Atletico Madrid academy before joining United in 2020 and he could be open to returning his home city if the offer is right.

Simeone to rival Real Betis for Antony

Alongside his interest in Garnacho, Simeone could also test United’s position on Antony, despite Real Betis’ desire to keep him in Andalucia.

Antony has scored nine goals in all competitions, since joining Manuel Pellegrini’s side on loan in January, with his career looking revived.

Reports from The Independent claim Atletico Madrid are ready to rival Real Betis in the race for the former Ajax attacker with his current price set at £32.5m.

A bidding war could nudge that price up and allow United to bring in a fee closer to £40m.