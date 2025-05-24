Nico Williams could leave Athletic Club this summer, with Real Madrid and Arsenal said to be interested in signing him. But those in Bilbao are used to this situation, and as such, their confidence remains unwavering in regards to the Spain international.

Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Nico for a while, and it has been long expected that they will make a move during the summer transfer window. But earlier this week, Real Madrid joined the race, as they see him as a good replacement for Rodrygo Goes, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League.

Athletic Club confident of Nico Williams staying – Valverde

But despite this interest, Athletic are confident that Nico will not leave – and this was made clear by head coach Ernesto Valverde, who spoke on the matter during his pre-match press conference on Saturday, as per Diario AS.

“I think he will be there, we suppose so. There are always rumours with many players, with Nico too. Now in summer it’s time to spin the balls, the Premier League, European leagues… We are very happy with him, and he with us. We hope it will be a good year for him here.”

Valverde also confirmed that Nico is doubtful to face Barcelona on Sunday – and if he misses out, it could mean that he has already played his final match for Los Leones. He has been struggled with injury in recent weeks, and with the UEFA Nations League finals coming up in June, he may not be risked against the La Liga champions.

Another Nico Williams saga is on the cards in 2025

It remains to be seen whether Nico can be tempted away from Athletic this summer. Barcelona pushed very hard to sign him in 2024, but in the end, he did not budge. Those in Bilbao will hope that his stance remains the same.