Arsenal shock Barcelona to snatch Champions League glory

Barcelona Femeni’s push for a third successive UEFA Women’s Champions League title has been blocked by Arsenal.

Pere Romeu’s side headed into the final at Sporting CP’s Estádio José Alvalade as strong favourites to win on the back of another dominant domestic campaign.

The Catalan giants defended their Liga F and Spanish Supercup titles from 2024 with a Copa del Reina final spot against Real Madrid already in the diary.

However, there will not be a repeat of the 2024 trophy quadruple, as the Gunners upset the odds in the Portuguese capital.

Arsenal end Barcelona’s European dream in Lisbon

Barcelona controlled the early stages, without really threatening Arsenal, and the English side saw an early goal ruled out.

Irene Paredes’ own goal was chalked off by VAR following an offside in the build up to the chance being created.

Arsenal then carved out the better openings, but Barcelona improved after the restart, despite being unable to find that all-important goal.

🚨Barcelona Femeni's quest for a third successive Champions League title ends in defeat to Arsenal in Lisbon https://t.co/dAIRPeMSj4 — Football España (@footballespana_) May 24, 2025

The crucial moment came with 15 minutes to go as substitute Stina Blackstenius crisply fired home from Beth Mead’s superb pass.

😍 STINA STINGS BARÇA Beth Mead sees Blackstenius, sets her up, and Arsenal lead 1-0! 📺 Watch the UEFA Women's Champions League FINAL LIVE & FREE on DAZN!

🔗 https://t.co/dIfKpURfZv#UWCLonDAZN #EnjoyTheShow pic.twitter.com/qQiUNaghF4 — DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) May 24, 2025

That allowed Arsenal to dig across 11 minutes of added time as Barcelona’s European dream fizzled out.

Barcelona Femeni’s Champions League

Defeat to Arsenal means Barcelona Femeni remain on three Champions League titles won from 2021, 2023 and 2024.

That keeps the Catalans as the third most successful side in the competition’s history behind Eintracht Frankfurt on four and Lyon on eight.

Romeu’s charges still have two more games left to play this season as they take on Real Madrid in the Copa del Reina final on June 7 in Huesca.

They are already through to the final of the Copa Catalunya Femenina but a date for their clash with Levante Badalona has not been set by the RFEF at this stage – but is expected to be after the other final.

Images via Getty Images/One Football