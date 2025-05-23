Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is set for a busy start to June ahead of the incoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The England international will sit out Carlo Ancelotti’s final game in charge against Real Sociedad on May 24 due to suspension.

Bellingham has picked up five La Liga yellow cards and will serve a ban which also gives him a rest ahead the next set of games.

The club have already confirmed their plan to send him for shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup but a date for that will depend on their progress in the competition.

Preliminary estimates hint at the former Borussia Dortmund star missing the first six weeks of the 2025/26 season and he could be out until October.

With the club schedule packed, Real Madrid were awaiting an update from England over their June plans, and Thomas Tuchel will be counting on Bellingham.

England’s pre-Club World Cup plan for Bellingham

Tuchel has named Bellingham in his 26-man squad for England’s two matches in June.

The Three Lions take on Andorra in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on June 7 in Barcelona before a friendly clash with Senegal three days later in Nottingham.

Participation in the second game would likely delay Bellingham being able to return to Madrid and fly out with the squad to the USA.

Tuchel confirms Bellingham will play England’s June double header

Despite the potential for a club v country row brewing, Tuchel has named eight players in his squad that could be involved in the Club World Cup, including Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher.

The German coach acknowledged concerns from club sides but insisted his focus is solely on getting results for England.

“Our players are very proud to come to camp, even if it’s an extra travel arrangement, it’s extra games in the schedule,” as per quotes from The Independent.

“We will start the camp with 26 and finish the camp with the same 26.

“I was an advocate and could see the reasons for players who go to the Club World Cup to maybe leave a bit earlier.

“But very, very quickly we understood it’s also important for us.”