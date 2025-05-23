Real Madrid have now formally confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti will leave the club after their final La Liga game of the season, bringing to an end an enormously successful second spell at the club that lasted four years.

Ancelotti’s departure was very much known, after Brazil announced his arrival as their national team manager on Monday of last week. The Italian leaves the club as the most decorated manager in the history of the club, across his two spells winning three Champions League, three Club World Cups, three Spanish Supercups, two Ligas and two Copas del Rey, amounting to 15 in total. In his second spell, Ancelotti managed two Champions League and Liga doubles, including arguably the most dramatic run to the trophy the club has seen in 2022.

President Florentino Perez thanks Carlo Ancelotti

In the official club statement, President Florentino Perez thanked Ancelotti for his time at the club, and the statement confirmed there would be a homage to him at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday against Real Sociedad.

“Carlo Ancelotti is now forever part of the great Real Madrid family. We are proud to have enjoyed a coach who has helped us achieve so much success and who has also embodied our club’s values ​​in an exemplary manner.”

It is thought that after his retirement from management, Ancelotti could well return to Real Madrid in the offices somewhere, as he intends to live some of the time in Madrid going forward.

Xabi Alonso to arrive next week

His replacement is also no secret, with Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to return to the club he played at. The Basque manager is set to sign a three-year deal and on Monday will be presented at the Santiago Bernabeu to the media with four new staff members arriving alongside him.

Ancelotti message to Real Madrid and fans

Ancelotti also posted a message on social media, calling his link to the club ‘eternal’. He described his second spell at the club as full of emotion and unforgettable.

Hoy separamos de nuevo nuestros caminos. Hoy de nuevo me llevo en el corazón cada momento vivido en esta maravillosa segunda etapa como entrenador del Real Madrid. Han sido años inolvidables, un viaje increíble lleno de emociones, títulos y, sobre todo, del orgullo de representar… pic.twitter.com/f2vmc3yEoJ — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) May 23, 2025

Today we part ways again. Once again, I carry with me in my heart every moment of this wonderful second stint as Real Madrid manager. They have been unforgettable years, an incredible journey filled with emotions, titles, and, above all, the pride of representing this club.

Thanks to President Florentino Perez, the club, my players, my staff, and, above all, to this unique fan base that has always made me feel like one of them. What we’ve achieved together will forever remain in the memory of Real Madrid fans, not only for the triumphs, but for the way we achieved them. The magical nights at the Bernabéu are now part of football history.

Now a new adventure begins, but my bond with Real Madrid is eternal.

See you soon, Real Madrid fans.

Hala Madrid and Nada Mas.