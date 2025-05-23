Real Madrid eye Premier League star as ‘perfect Luka Modric’ replacement

Real Madrid are already preparing for life after Luka Modric as the 39-year-old prepares to leave the club this summer.

The Croatia international has delivered his farewell message ahead of the final league game of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

He will lead the team against Real Sociedad on May 25 in his last match at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu after 13 trophy-filled years in Madrid.

Modric had become the poster boy for Real Madrid’s policy of getting players aged 30+ to sign one-year contract extensions – but that pattern has now ended.

As part of the wind of change blows through Real Madrid, Modric will follow Carlo Ancelotti out of the club, as Xabi Alonso prepares to take charge.

What next for Luka Modric?

Modric remains laser focused on his target f captaining Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so a 12-month deal at a fresh club looks likely, once the Club World Cup ends.

His time in Madrid is up, but his final appearance will be dictated by their progress in the expanded tournament this summer, before a new club comes into view.

A switch to the Saudi Pro League has been suggested but Modric is more in favour of an MLS move.

Who will replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid?

Midfield is not expected to be a major priority for Alonso in the months ahead with defensive reinforcements top of his list.

However, as per reports from Fichajes.net, Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has been lined up as the ‘ideal replacement’ for Modric – despite the Reds €90m asking price.

Mac Allister has acknowledged and rejected links to Madrid this summer but he remains a future option.

Real Madrid could lay some ground work this summer, as his importance to Arne Slot makes an exit difficult, with the situation furthered impacted by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s controversial move to Madrid.