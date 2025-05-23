Real Betis sign off on La Liga campaign with Valencia draw

Real Betis have geared up for the UEFA Conference League final with a 1-1 La Liga season finale at home to Valencia.

Los Verdiblancos had already sealed their place in Europa League for next season via a top six finish in La Liga and Manuel Pellegrini rested some stars ahead of facing Chelsea in Wroclaw on May 28.

A draw confirms Pellegrini’s charges finish in sixth place with Valencia in 12th but they could nudge up to 11th depending on Real Sociedad’s final game of the campaign at Real Madrid tomorrow.

The hosts carved out the better chances early on, with Isco denied, before the on-fire Antony brilliantly curled his ninth goal since joining on loan in January.

Pellegrini will prioritise transfer talks with Manchester United in the coming weeks and the Brazilian will be hoping for another big impact against Chelsea.

Substitute Abde Ezzalzouli was kept out on the hour mark and that missed chance proved decisive as Valencia seized their opportunity.

Rafa Mir’s first time effort from a tight angle caught out Adrian at his near post to seal a point for the visitors.

Pellegini’s team will now rest up in the coming days with Pellegrini facing some key selection calls to take on Enzo Maresca’s team.

Fran Vietes will start in goal, with Adrian benched, and Romain Perraud recalled to the backline.

Giovani Lo Celso and Cedric Bakambu could also start with Ezzalzouli scoring in both semi final games against Fiorentina.

Chelsea still have one more Premier League game to play, as they face Nottingham Forest on May 25, in a direct battle to secure a Champions League qualification place.

Real Betis cannot qualify for the Champions League for 2024/25, with the Europa League their ceiling, but the battle to join them is tight, with Celta Vigo, Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna in the running.