Premier League side beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to Spain U21 star

Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to lose out in the summer transfer race for 18-year-old Malaga star Antonio Cordero.

The Jerez-born forward has emerged as star in the Segunda Division this season with six goals and six assists as Malaga finished in mid-table.

His form in Andalucia had caught the eye in Madrid and Catalonia with Barcelona initially flagging up an interest in him last summer after he burst into the Malaga first team in 2023.

They made an opening €3m offer last summer, but Cordero was not keen on making the move, as he only expected to play in the reserve team.

However, a final decision has now been taken, after he opted against a renewal offer from Malaga, to head off to Premier League side Newcastle United.

Cordero rejects Barcelona for Newcastle

As per reports from the Newcastle Chronicle, Cordero has signed a deal to join Eddie Howe’s side in June, when his Malaga contract expires.

The agreement on Tyneside is rumoured to be until 2030 as a demonstration of the Magpies long-term faith in him.

Newcastle are confident of adding UEFA Champions League qualification to the list of pull factors for Cordero if they can seal a top five spot on the final weekend of the domestic season on May 25.

Where does Cordero fit at Newcastle?

Cordero has played the bulk of his action for Malaga on the right-side of a midfield four, but he could be nudged forward into a front three, as part of Howe’s plans.

He will not be thrown straight into the Newcastle team as Howe looks to manage his acclimatisation to English football.

Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy are Howe’s main options in the role currently.

Callum Wilson is expected to leave the club in the weeks ahead but Howe is prepared to fight off offers for talisman Alexander Isak.