Liverpool manager Arne Slot has responded to Barcelona’s Director of Football Deco, after the latter admitted that he held an admiration for Colombian star Luis Diaz. The 28-year-old winger is reportedly Barcelona’s top target this summer, and is keen on a move to La Liga.

Ahead of their final game of the season, Slot was asked about Deco’s comments, and had a one-line response to Barcelona’s interest. Marca recounted his answer from a press conference.

“I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also…” Slot tailed off with a smile, giving little away.

What did Deco say about Luis Diaz

During an interview on Thursday, Deco admitted that he liked Diaz, amid plenty of speculation over his future. Depending on what money Barcelona have to spend this summer, it has been reported that the Blaugrana will dedicate their whole budget this summer to try and bring Diaz in. The Liverpool star has an offer on the table to extend his contract by two years (currently expiring in 2027), but so far has not responded to it.

Slot’s analysis of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Slot also gave a ‘first gift’ to incoming Real Madrid, explaining the content of a discussion he held with Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back is expected to join Los Blancos this summer too.

“Maybe it’s a first gift I can give Xabi Alonso. I wasn’t completely happy with every single minute on the training ground. In my opinion, he could do a bit more, to say it mildly. And that’s what we talked about.”

“Combined with, ‘you’re a much better defender than people tell you, but you don’t show it all the time. And that’s why people tell you this is a part of a game you need to improve. But if you’re at it, and concentrated, there are not many players that can go around you.’ He’s fast, agile, he has great mentality, but in this world it is about doing it every single game. We are judged not on the 34 games we do it well, but we are judged mainly on the four games we don’t do well. These things we spoke about in preseason.”

When will Trent Alexander-Arnold arrive?

Alexander-Arnold’s arrival in Madrid brings plenty of intrigue. It is not yet clear whether Real Madrid will agree a deal for him to arrive before the end of his contract so that he can play in the Club World Cup this summer. On the other hand, his role is also unclear. In a back four he will have to compete for a spot with Dani Carvajal, set to become club captain after Luka Modric leaves. If Alonso is to play with three at the back, then Alexander-Arnold could take up a new wing-back role.