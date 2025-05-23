La Liga transfer target duo added to Manchester United exit list

Manchester United are planning for major squad changes this summer following their disastrous 2024/25 season.

Ruben Amorim’s position is not expected to be under threat, despite failing to win a trophy, as United prepare to finish in their lowest-ever Premier League position.

The Red Devils missed their final chance to squeeze into a back door European qualification spot as they lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League final on May 21.

Amorim will have a reduced transfer budget to work with in the summer and sales are planned.

Barcelona target Marcus Rashford is set to move on, following a solid loan spell at Aston Villa, with Jadon Sancho and Antony on their way out, after respective loans at Chelsea and Real Betis.

Can Rashford join Barcelona?

Barcelona’s improving financial situation means the Catalan giants are in a position to make an offer for Rashford, but they will look to change United’s current stance.

As per previous reports from the Daily Mail, United have indicated there is no agreement to give Villa first refusal on Rashford, and their asking price will be £40m.

Barcelona will aim to bring that down by around 20% and sporting director Deco has confirmed interest in the England international.

“We like Luis Diaz and we like Marcus Rashford, but we can’t talk about players who are under contract at other clubs. For me, it’s more important to improve what we have at home.”

Man United set reduced Antony price to Real Betis

Real Betis have confirmed their place in the Europa League for next season regardless of the result in the Conference League final against Chelsea on May 28.

As per the Manchester Evening News, to comply with Premier League rules on Profit & Sustainability, United will quote Real Betis £32.5m for Antony.

That is a sizeable drop from their previous valuation, and falls within Manuel Pellegrini’s budget, and gives Barcelona hope of bargaining over Rashford.