Jamie Vardy tipped for sensational La Liga summer move

Leicester City captain Jamie Vardy could be tempted by a shock summer move to La Liga side Valencia as a free agent.

The 38-year-old has confirmed his decision to leave the Foxes when his contract expires next month after a sensational career at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy’s goals led Leicester to an incredible Premier League title win back in 2015/16 and the former England international has racked up 200 goals in 500 appearances for the club.

Leicester’s relegation effectively made up Vardy’s mind to move on but he wants one more challenge before retirement.

Rumoured offers from the Saudi Pro League and MLS remain on the table but Vardy has not made a firm decision.

Reports from The Sun indicate Valencia are considering an offer to bring Vardy to Spain as boss Carlos Corberan believes he can still make an impact at the highest level.

Jamie Vardy to Valencia: Could it happen?

Despite not securing European qualification, Valencia can offer Vardy an enticing salary package, but they will not match his £140,000 weekly wages from Leicester.

The Saudi Pro League are in a better position to meet that and more but Valencia offers another shot at a major league for Vardy.

Where would Vardy fit at Valencia?

With no European football at the Estadio Mestalla next season, Vardy’s game time would be closely managed by Corberan, to keep him fresh for league action.

Vardy still has pace and sharp eye for goal, as shown by his 10 goals in a struggling Leicester team this season, and his experience could be vital.

Hugo Duro is the only Valencia player to register double figures in front of goal in 2024/25, with 11 scored in La Liga, but Vardy offers a different type of threat – if Corberan can persuade the club to make a 12-month contract offer to the veteran striker.