Door slams shut on Real Madrid midfield target – ‘He’s staying with us’

Real Madrid are evaluating their options to bring in a midfielder this summer, as they look to replace Toni Kroos from last summer. Despite dropping several hints that he would be interested in a move, Chelsea have slammed the door shut on a move for Enzo Fernandez.

Los Blancos have been tracking Fernandez since his time at River Plate, and even reportedly made a move for him when he was leaving Benfica for Chelsea in a €121m deal, but found themselves priced out of a move. Fernandez has been dropping hints that he would be interested in a move to Real Madrid recently though, amid talk they have revived their interest.

What has Enzo Fernandez said?

Fernandez admitted during an interview with an Argentine YouTube channel that he likes the Spanish league, and also that he ‘always picks Real Madrid’ when playing FIFA, said with a knowing grin. The World Cup-winner also travels to the Spanish capital during his free time, as one of his favourite cities, while local media assure he would be interested in a move.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca shuts down speculation

However on Friday, ahead of Chelsea’s crucial clash with Nottingham Forest, Enzo Maresca shut down any suggestion of a move, as recounted by Ben Jacobs.

“Yes [he is staying]. Enzo is a main player for us. He is one of the leaders. He’s been very, very good. He can be even better next season. Nothing to say about speculation. He is focused on us.”

Chelsea not considering offers for Enzo Fernandez

This tallies with reports that Chelsea are not interested in hearing offers for the 24-year-old, and that for them to even come to the table, Real Madrid would have to offer in excess of what Chelsea paid. That seems highly unlikely given Los Blancos are already spending big on other areas of the team this summer.