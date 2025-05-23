Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Xabi Alonso would succeed him after this weekend, hours after Los Blancos made it official that he would be leaving the club. The Italian coach has one final game at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Real Sociedad travel to face them on the final weekend of the La Liga season.

Alonso has already announced his exit, and will be presented as Real Madrid manager on Monday, following a homage to the departing Ancelotti and Luka Modric on Saturday. Already Ancelotti has described Alonso’s work as ‘incredible’ at Leverkusen, and he again backed him in his final pre-match press conference.

Ancelotti confirms Xabi Alonso arrival

He was asked if he had any advice for the next coach, and Ancelotti confirmed that Alonso would be taking over.

“I don’t want to give advice because everyone has their own idea of ​​football. It’s a blessing to coach Real Madrid. Xabi is the first, he is a manager that has all the characteristics coach this club and this team, and I wish him all the luck in the world. I hope he enjoys it.”

‘Football has changed’ – Carlo Ancelotti on adapting

There was also a lengthy diatribe on the changes that have occurred over the course of his Real Madrid career. Ancelotti, who has been coaching for over three decades, thanked his staff for helping him to move with the times.

“Football has changed. It has changed in the last 10 years, and it has changed in the last 20. I did the maths the other day… 21 years have passed between my first and last Champions League win. Football changes and will continue to change. A young coaching staff has helped me continue to grow. I’m very grateful to my technical staff, who with their youth and enthusiasm, with a thirst to learn, have allowed me to keep up with the times. They have helped me to adapt and to follow modern football.”

“Preparing a game now is much more analytical than before. There are many aspects that have changed in 20 years that before you didn’t even think about. There is a big difference between preparing for a Champions League final in 2003 and 2025, you have a lot more to prepare now. I’m different to what I was in 1995 compared to 2013.”

Ancelotti on taking over Brazil

On the emotion of leaving Real Madrid, and then joining Brazil so quickly afterwards.

“These are very nice feelings. It’s clear we’re very excited to have the opportunity… to not betray Madrid with another club and join the national team. It’s a great challenge. I love this opportunity, having the chance to prepare for a World Cup with Brazil. These are very beautiful days and full of emotions.”

It will be a quick turnaround for Ancelotti, who although he has had time to prepare given he has known his fate for a few weeks, must take Brazil into World Cup qualifiers less than two weeks after leaving Los Blancos. The Selecao have been in disappointing form for some time, and face tricky tasks against Ecuador and Paraguay.