The future of Florian Wirtz appeared to have been decided a few weeks prior, when it transpired that Bayern Munich had agreed a rough deal with his father Hans-Joachim Wirtz. However the race for his signature has been thrown open again.

The Bayer Leverkusen superstar has been heavily linked with Los Blancos in recent years, one of many sides eyeing his progression into one of the best playmakers in Europe. Those links were strongest with Real Madrid and Manchester City this season, excepting Bayern, and with the arrival of Xabi Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu, Wirtz seemed a prime candidate for a Real Madrid pursuit.

Bayern not taking Real Madrid interest seriously

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a midfielder this summer, with Luka Modric departing, but it appears that they are more looking to replace Toni Kroos than the Croatian this season, a year late. Even so, Wirtz has previously been seen as a potential Modric replacement at Valdebebas. Nevertheless Christian Falk has told Bayern Insider that the Bavarian giants do not believe Real Madrid are a realistic threat, and nor do they think City can compete with them.

Concern over Liverpool approach for Wirtz

They are more worried about Liverpool’s approach for the German international. The Reds have held a meeting with Wirtz’s camp in England, and reportedly impressed Wirtz. Bayern are not willing to pay Leverkusen’s €150m asking price, and die Werkself would rather sell to Liverpool than Bayern. Although Falk believes Bayern still lead the race – manager Vincent Kompany has already explained his role in the team to Wirtz – Liverpool could make a serious challenge.

Update: Liverpool reach agreement with Wirtz

Since the initial publishing of this article, Wirtz has reportedly agreed to join Liverpool, and in the process, turned down Bayern. In a twist of events, according to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have the chance to secure a move for him if they can agree a fee with Leverkusen. It would be no surrpise if Bayern did not submit a counter-offer though too.

🚨🔴 BREAKING | Florian #Wirtz has given FC Liverpool his verbal commitment today! Been told Bayern have been informed now. Following the latest developments, Wirtz has officially turned down FC Bayern – no transfer! #LFC Liverpool will submit their offer shortly.@SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/IgvpwoEcwT — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2025

Real Madrid attentions elsewhere

It seems Los Blancos will be looking elsewhere, and have already been given a ‘hands off’ from Chelsea regarding Enzo Fernandez. A number of midfielders have been linked to Real Madrid, including Rodri Hernandez, Angel Stiller and Tijjani Reijnders.