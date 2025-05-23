Bayern Munich forward available at reduced price – Villarreal interested

Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza will be on the move this summer, and he could be set for a second return to Spain. The Bavarian side are looking to move on from the former Granada man, and will look for a permanent sale after a loan move to Osasuna this season.

The 23-year-old struggled to adapt to life in Munich, and after six months was back in Spain on loan in Pamplona. This season has been inconsistent and interrupted by injury, but he has shown flashes of his brilliance, earning another Spain call-up late last year. It has resulted in one goal and six assists in his 26 Liga appearances. CF Bayern Insider report that Bayern consider him a failed bet though, and have accepted that they will lose money on a deal. In other words, they are willing to accept a lower offer than the €17m they paid Granada for him.

Villarreal interest in Bryan Zaragoza

Villarreal are interested in being the benefactors of that development. As explained by Relevo, the Yellow Submarine want to strengthen their squad ahead of the Champions League, and Zaragoza is one of two major attacking objectives they are looking at, ahead of the likely departure of Alex Baena this summer.

Alberto Moleiro also on the move this summer

The other is Las Palmas starlet Alberto Moleiro. The 21-year-old, who reportedly has a €25m release clause, was in tears in his final game of the season at the Estadio Gran Canaria, which many took to be a sign that he will be on his way too. Like Baena, Moleiro turned down a move to Saudi Arabia in January, but will leave Las Palmas. He has six assists and one goal in his 35 appearances for Las Palmas.

Reinvesting the Alex Baena money?

No doubt Villarreal will be planning for Baena’s exit, if it does happen. Atletico Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for Baena, and Villarreal have apparently agreed to let him go this summer, even if his own €60m release clause is not paid. Moleiro would certainly be a similar option in terms of the role he plays for Las Palmas, and someone with room for growth.