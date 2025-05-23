Should Barcelona feel the need to add to their depth at centre-back, they will have to find a new target, as they look set to lose out on Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah. The Germany international is out of contract this summer, and was available on a free, but they have been beaten to his signature.

Barcelona had reportedly agreed terms with Tah some time ago, and for a while it appeared that he was prioritising a move to the Blaugrana. However they could not guarantee they would be able to register him, with doubts about both their salary limit and told him that sales would be required before he could be signed.

Bayern Munich renew interest in Tah

Bayern Munich had dropped their interest in Tah earlier in the year, presuming that he was on the move to Barcelona. However as uncertainty continued, Bayern became interested again, and reopened talks. Christian Falk told CF Bayern Insider that despite Barcelona knocking on the door again, the Bavarian side were confident, and subsequently, it appears he has come to a final decision on his future.

True ✅ Jonathan Tah (29) will sign a contract til 2029 at FC Bayern next Week@BILD_Sport @altobelli13 pic.twitter.com/vOraco6bUr — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 23, 2025

Bayern Munich and Arsenal consider two more Barcelona targets

In addition, Bayern are also looking at moves for two further players that have been linked with Barcelona. The Blaugrana President Joan Laporta has been advocating for Rafael Leao of AC Milan. even if Hansi Flick and Director of Football Deco are less convinced. Florian Plettenberg explains that Bayern are weighing up a move for the Portuguese.

🚨🔴 EXCL | FC Bayern are currently also looking closely at Rafael #Leao! Top agent Jorge Mendes and Max Eberl have a good relationship, and there has been contact and talks regarding Leão. Bayern are in search of a high-profile signing for the left wing: Kaoru #Mitoma is among… pic.twitter.com/mkFFR9fm74 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2025

Fellow Champions League semi-finalists Arsenal are also in talks Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, another players that was scouted by Barcelona earlier in the season as they weighed up a move for a striker. They have since decided to delay said move, but Sesko may not be available when they do look for a Robert Lewandowski successor.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCL | Arsenal are now in concrete talks with RB Leipzig regarding Benjamin #Sesko! Marcel Schäfer and Andrea Berta are in contact. While Arsenal are also monitoring other strikers such as Viktor Gyökeres, their pursuit of Sesko is serious. Mikel Arteta is a big admirer… pic.twitter.com/xqzXj38jzJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2025

How will this affect Barcelona’s plans?

Although the links with Leao and Sesko did not look serious for this summer, losing out on Tah is more of a blow. He was lined up as a potential alternative if Ronald Araujo decides to move on this summer, but they may be more open to keeping the Uruguayan now. So far it appears he is committed to staying at any rate.