Barcelona star Pau Cubasri will be excused from Santi Denia’s Spain squad for the U21 UEFA European Championship.

Cubarsi has enjoyed a sensational breakthrough campaign with Hansi Flick’s side as the 18-year-old has become firmly established as a starting centre back.

However, his overall game tally from 2024/25 is a concern for Flick, with 55 club games played on route to a trophy treble win in Catalonia.

After being brought in for his senior Spain debut in March 2024, the teenager is now in Luis de la Fuente’s plans, after representing La Roja at every level from U15 up.

However, Denia faces a defensive headache for his squad reveal on May 26, with Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio away on FIFA Club World Cup duty.

Who is missing for Spain U21s at Euro Championship?

Denia is unable to block Asencio and Huijsen from joining Los Blancos on the flight to the USA due to FIFA rules on senior competitions.

Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera is the No.1 option to cover the combined absences, but as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Cubarsi will be granted a much-needed break.

After winning gold for Spain in the Olympic Games last summer, Cubarsi has barely had a rest, but he could join up with de la Fuente’s panel for Nations League duty at the start of June.

Spain’s potential path to U21 Euro glory

Spain famously lost to England in a bad tempered 2023 final and they have been placed in Group A with hosts Slovakia this summer alongside Italy and Romania.

If Denia’s charges top Group A, and England finish second in Group B, they will be on an immediate collision course in the last 16.

Lee Carsley has already confirmed his squad for the competition with Harvey Elliott, Adam Wharton and Jobe Bellingham the eye-catching names included for the holders.