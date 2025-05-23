Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was applauded out of the press room at Valdebebas following his final press conference in charge of the club. Ancelotti was warm and content while looking back on his second spell in charge of Los Blancos, and as pointed out by one of the questions, has the rare honour of leaving Real Madrid with an homage in his final game.

Although it has been a tense and tough season at the Santiago Bernabeu, the tension has dissipated at the club with the promise of a new dawn this summer. Ancelotti was feeling the love in his final days as Real Madrid manager.

“When an era ends, there’s a lot of emotion, but I’m not sad either… very happy because a very important era is coming to an end. We’re leaving happy and content because we knew that, sooner or later, this day had to happen. I’ve had a great time here, with a lot of love and support. Everything went well, a fairly long period… which ended well, in complete agreement with the club.”

“There was never any argument with my president, much less on the last day. So far, so good, and now a new era begins. We’ve gained a lot, and I also consider it a success to have endured more than 700 press conferences with you. Enduring them all, don’t think it’s been that easy, because some questions haven’t always been nice.”

‘Saying farewell with Luka is a wonderful thing’ – Ancelotti

He and Luka Modric, who arrived the year before Ancelotti’s second spell, both will say farewell to the fans after their match against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu.

“It’s going to be as it should be, it’s going to be very beautiful. These are exciting days, talking with the players, everyone. The body of work is very long. Everything has gone well thanks to the effort, the culture of work at the club, right down to the chefs who made my carbonara before a game. These are special days, but there’s nothing new in this regard.”

The new Brazil coach was delighted to share the occasion with the Croatian, who leaves as Real Madrid’s oldest player, oldest goalscorer and captain at 39.

“I get emotional very easily; it’s in my genes. If it comes naturally, I don’t mind if I cry tomorrow; it’s going to be a beautiful day. I share it with Luka, who has been a tremendous support during this time. Saying farewell with him is a wonderful thing.”

Carlo Ancelotti on the changes in the game over the last two decades. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/PZvVPSr4FR — Football España (@footballespana_) May 23, 2025

Anceloti was unable to pick out a standout moment, but did note that comebacks against Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain held a place in his mind.

“It’s very difficult to choose just one night at the Bernabeu. All the titles, the finals… the nights of the comebacks will be forever unforgettable.”

How Carlo Ancelotti wants to be remembered

Although he is leaving to take over Brazil, despite previously declaring that Real Madrid would be his last job, he did note that he does not see himself managing another club side.

“As a good coach, but time will tell. I think right now I still feel a lot of affection. It makes me very content and very happy.”

“My relationship with Madrid will be lifelong. I have no desire to coach any other club after Madrid. The future… I want to do well in the immediate future.”

Despite the immense pressure, egos and scrutiny a Real Madrid manager faces, Ancelotti felt it was more simple than other jobs.

“Neither one nor the other is complicated. A coach has a lot of responsibility; this club is demanding, and it has to be because Madrid has a history that doesn’t allow it to do things any other way. Demand is fundamental; it’s an explanation for success. For me, being here is the easiest thing because you have everything. The quality of the players, a club that is about football, not a company. It’s easier to be a coach here than anywhere else.”

He confirmed that Xabi Alonso will be his successor, and also noted that he had all the tools for success at the Bernabeu. He is set to be announced as the new manager on Monday, with the signings of Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to follow him through the door.