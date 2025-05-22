Real Madrid set date to present Xabi Alonso as new manager

Real Madrid bid farewell to one midfield legend on Thursday, but now preparations are in place to welcome back another iconic midfielder: Xabi Alonso. The Basque manager now has a presentation date, as he returns to the club he played at, replacing Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian coach and Modric are set for an emotional farewell on Saturday from the club after Los Blancos’ final home game of the season against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. Already the planning for next season is under way though, with Alonso waiting to take over, and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen already signed up.

Xabi Alonso to be presented on Monday

According to Marca, Alonso will arrive in Madrid and be presented as the new manager at the Santiago Bernabeu on the morning of Monday the 26th of May. He will arrive with four assistants to add to the coaching staff, in the form of assistant manager Sebas Parrilla, fitness coach Alberto Encinas, another fitness coach in Ismael Camenforte Lopez and coach Benat Labaien.

Three have been with Alonso at Leverkusen, and Parrilla knows him from their time together in Real Madrid’s academy. Camenforte spent time at Barca Atletic, New York City FC and Denmark before Leverkusen, and Labaien would have coincided with Alonso at Real Sociedad, when the former was B team coach and Labaien was head analyst. He has since spent time in Japan and Qatar, but most recently was assistant coach to Miguel Angel Ramirez at Real Zaragoza this year.

Alonso has little time to work before the Club World Cup

Alonso is conscious of the mammoth task ahead, namely to pick a tired and injured Real Madrid side up after a difficult season in time for the Club World Cup in the United States on the 18th of June. The Basque coach has been planning for some time, but it will be time for action once he does touch down, and there will be little time for tactical changes.