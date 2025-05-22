GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR - MAY 8: Franco Mastantuono of River Plate celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during a Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 match between Barcelona SC and River Plate at Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo on May 8, 2025 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Real Madrid intend to make a number of first team signings this summer, but it has now been revealed that one of those could be thwarted by Paris Saint-Germain.

Having already finalised the arrival of Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth alongside the expected incoming of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid have started to look at other possible signings. There is a belief that Alvaro Carreras will join from Benfica, while there is also a desire to bring in a replacement for the departing Luka Modric.

Franco Mastantuono is on Real Madrid’s radar

And on top of this, a new South American signing could be made in the shape of Franco Mastantuono. Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the 17-year-old sensation, but in recent weeks, it has been reignited. But while the player himself would be keen to make the move, it is far from certain that Los Blancos would be able to close a deal.

Real Madrid face more competition for Mastantuono

That’s because Florian Plettenburg has reported that PSG have entered the race to sign Mastantuono when he turns 18 in August. The Champions League finalists have also held talks with the Argentine youngster’s representatives, following in the footsteps of Real Madrid.

“Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race for super talent Franco Mastantuono! He’s on PSG’s shortlist, and talks have already taken place. Luis Campos is a big admirer of him. The 17-year-old midfielder is under contract at River Plate until 2026.”

There is no doubt that Mastantuono would be an exciting addition for Real Madrid, and if incoming head coach Xabi Alonso were to stick with his 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 system that he has used at Bayer Leverkusen, he would be a good fit. But it would be unlikely that he’d be a regular starter due to the appearance of Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler, who would be ahead of him in the pecking order.