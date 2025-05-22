Real Madrid have two targets in mind to replace departing Luka Modric

Luka Modric has now been confirmed to be leaving Real Madrid this summer, and preparations are being made for his departure. A replacement is likely to be needed for the Croatian, and a number of players have started to be considered for this role.

Real Madrid eye Enzo Fernandez and Ezequiel Palacios

In recent months, it has been reported that Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is on Real Madrid’s radar, and Cadena SER have now confirmed that he is seen as a possible successor to Modric. Los Blancos were keen on him prior to his big-money move to the Premier League side after the 2022 World Cup, and a couple of years on, they could finally get their hands on him.

But given that Chelsea will make it very tough for Enzo to leave, it will not be easy for Real Madrid. And bearing this in mind, they are also considering another player – and it is another Argentina international, Exequiel Palacios.

Palacios is someone that incoming Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is very familiar with, with the pair having worked together at Bayer Leverkusen over the last few years. But this deal could also be difficult as Manchester City are said to be keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

New midfielder would be one of four new summer signings

It has already been a busy start to the summer transfer window for Real Madrid, with Dean Huijsen’s signing already confirmed. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be next, and there is also a desire to have a deal for Alvaro Carreras wrapped up before the start of the Club World Cup.

There is every chance that a new midfielder also joins before the squad makes its way to the United States, but given that Chelsea are also playing at the tournament, Enzo would almost certainly not arrive in June. And because of this, there could be more chances for Palacios to make his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.