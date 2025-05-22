Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes may well be playing his last game for the club on Saturday, and certainly his last at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Club World Cup is fast approaching, but the Brazilian is not a central part of Los Blancos’ plans, who have made the decision to base their side around Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Rodrygo was withdrawn from the Copa del Rey final at half-time, and has not been seen in a Real Madrid shirt since. Carlo Ancelotti has claimed through injury and illness, but there has been talk that it is more down to Rodrygo’s head being in the wrong place to compete. Pending a discussion with Xabi Alonso, Rodrygo is expected to leave.

Rodrygo’s agents reach out to Premier League giants

There has certainly been no shortage of talk surrounding his future, and Cadena SER say that two Premier League clubs have been contacted by Rodrygo’s agents on Wednesday. They note explicitly that it was Rodrygo’s agents who were touting him to them, and that they were left with the impression that he would cost around €80m. They do say that Rodrygo is keen to stay, but that he will listen to proposals.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool linked to Rodrygo

While in the past Manchester City have always been cited as the most interested Premier League side, over the last month, it is Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool who have been most closely linked with him, albeit with a €100m price tag. The Gunners are said to be seriously considering a move for Rodrygo.

Rodrygo spot in Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid unclear

The talk is that new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will look to impose either a 4-4-2 formation or a 3-5-2 setup that has brought him much success at Bayer Leverkusen. With Vinicius and Mbappe very much the two, Rodrygo would not appear to have a natural fit in either of those line-ups, as evidenced by Carlo Ancelotti’s use of him on the right of a midfield four.