Real Madrid contact Athletic Club over Nico Williams

While the transfer window is at times a place for fantasy, twists and drama, few saw Real Madrid’s reported interest in Nico Williams coming, when news of it broke on Tuesday this week. The Basque winger has a €58m release clause, and after Barcelona pursued him last summer, Los Blancos have been tipped to do the same.

The story was run by Marca, who generally are one of the closest sources of information to Real Madrid, and was front and centre of their coverage that night and the following day. A number of follow-up stories were also published regarding Williams potential move, including some saying that the 21-year-old was a Real Madrid fan.

Real Madrid make contact with Athletic Club

Despite the confident coverage of the story, there were some doubts, and sources from Real Madrid reportedly explained that there was nothing in the story. Although Los Blancos like Williams as a player, there was no interest in a transfer.

Now Cadena SER (via Sport) are reporting that Real Madrid have been in touch with Athletic Club, but not to sign him. They say that Los Blancos spoke with Athletic to explain that the story is not true, and they are unsure of where it is coming from, or who is propagating it.

Nico Williams would be a strange fit for Real Madrid

Much of the talk around Real Madrid’s exits this summer has been about a potential departure for Rodrygo Goes, whose role has decreased. In part, that comes down to the fact he cannot get the game time he desires on the left side, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe also operating there when possible. Williams, as a winger who also operates predominantly on the left side, would be a bizarre choice for Los Blancos.