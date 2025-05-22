There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Rodrygo Goes’ future at Real Madrid, with the likes of Arsenal keen on signing him this summer. There have been a lot of doubts about the 24-year-old continuity at the Santiago Bernabeu, but some of these have now been dispelled, in what is good news for Los Blancos.

It has been reported in recent days that Real Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo, who would be available for €80m. This figure is unlikely to put off Arsenal, who will be in the market for a new left winger this summer. But their chances of getting a deal done now look to have been stonewalled.

Rodrygo has no plans to leave Real Madrid this summer

As reported by Diario AS, Rodrygo is not currently considering a move away from Real Madrid this summer. It is true that has been unhappy in recent months, but this is because of his poor form, which has been him score only once since the start of February – in that period, he has made 22 appearances across all competitions.

One of the causes of recent speculation surrounding Rodrygo’s future was his decision not to be involved in the recent El Clasico fixture, which saw Real Madrid defeated 4-2 by Barcelona. The report has revealed that this decision had nothing to do with this future, but rather, it was because he was suffering with a serious virus that ultimately caused him to lose 4kg.

He hopes to convince Xabi Alonso of his importance

The arrival of Xabi Alonso this summer could see Rodrygo’s playing time drop due to the fact that Real Madrid may only operate with two attackers, but even if this is the case, his first thought will not be to leave. He will speak to Alonso upon his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he hopes to convince his new manager of his importance.