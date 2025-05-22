Real Madrid legend Luka Modric announced his exit from the club with a heartfelt letter to the fans, after an incredible 13-year run at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 39-year-old leaves as their oldest ever player, their oldest ever goalscorer, and their most decorated player in history, with 28 trophies.

Modric’s exit naturally brought about a strong reaction from the world of football, and even more so for a player who has achieved plenty, but won the respect of the entire football world. It did not take long for the tributes to start rolling in.

Luka abi, everything you did in this jersey wrote a story that inspires the dreams of everyone who loves football. You are a living legend. It was an honor to play alongside you and learn from you. Getting your advice about the game and life, witnessing your passion, ambition,… pic.twitter.com/hdeLdVi1SH — Arda Güler (@10ardaguler) May 22, 2025

Real Madrid teammates praise ‘all-timer’ Modric

“Luka abi, everything you did in this jersey wrote a story that inspires the dreams of everyone who loves football. You are a living legend,” wrote Arda Guler on his social media, while Brahim Diaz said he was ‘struggling for words.’

“Today I’m struggling to find the words, because saying goodbye to a legend like you is difficult. From the first day I arrived at Real Madrid, you gave me more than advice or football support: you gave me love, respect, and I’ll never forget how you treated me.”

“You are more than a role model on the field, and sharing the locker room with you was a privilege. You’re leaving Real Madrid, but your legacy remains. I love you, Luka. Thanks for everything.”

Hoy me cuesta encontrar las palabras, porque despedirse de una leyenda como tú es difícil. Desde el primer día que llegué al Real Madrid, me diste más que consejos o apoyo futbolístico: me diste cariño, respeto y nunca olvidaré como me has tratado. Eres más que un referente… pic.twitter.com/Qv8fRRVjyZ — Brahim (@Brahim) May 22, 2025

Vinicius Junior also had a heartfelt statement on his Instagram to bid farewell to him.

“These were years spent sharing a dressing room with a legend. His story in Madrid is unparalleled: 13 seasons, 28 titles, all written with elegance, talent, and a humility that taught me more than a thousand words. Thank you for every piece of advice, for your style of play, and also for your personality. Your football was art. Your treatment of me was a gift.”

“I learned by watching your passes with the outside (A LA LUKA MODRIC), but above all, I learned from your daily generosity. I’m going to miss you. Thank you for everything, Maestro. I love you so much.”

Rodrygo Goes was the next to echo those thoughts.

“Dad, today is a very sad day for me and for all Real Madrid fans, knowing that soon we’ll no longer have you on the pitch, wearing the number 10. It’s hard to put into words how much you mean to me since I joined this club. I learned from you on and off the pitch. Your class, leadership, and determination have left their mark on me forever. Thank you for every step, advice, and help. It was a dream to share all these years by your side. Enjoy this new chapter, LEGEND! I love you.”

‘It was an honour to share so many moments with you’ – Cristiano Ronaldo

“Thank you for everything, Luka,” Cristiano Ronaldo commented on his social media. “It was an honour to share so many moments with you at the club. Much success in everything to come.”

“Thank you for your football, legend,” said Real Betis legend Joaquin Sanchez, while Croatia teammate Ivan Rakitic called Modric “Unique….! Thank you brother, thank you legend.” Sergio Ramos referred to Modric’s football as an art, while Toni Kroos posted hearts on his social media.

“A genius, a friend, a brother who has made football an art form says goodbye to Real Madrid. One of those players for whom Real Madrid fans fill the stadium and the world stops in front of the screen at every match. An extraordinary player for his footballing and human qualities, one of those people I am proud to call a friend. The Bernabeu floodlights will never be lit again to see you on the pitch, but the Real Madrid history books will always have you among the greatest. Brother, we Real Madrid fans only have one word to dedicate to you: THANK YOU. All the best in the next chapter. I’m sure we’ll experience it up close. Churu who loves you very much, my Lukita.”

Nacho Fernandez also shared a dressing room with Modric for the entirety of his Real Madrid career, save for this season.

“My Lukita… Admiration and respect for an exemplary person and athlete. Your magic on the field is the same magic you spread to all of us who admire you… what a joy to have you in my life. Your name is on the Real Madrid crest.”

‘One of us’, commented Alvaro Arbeloa, the current under-19s coach, and Isco Alarcon also had kind words for a former teammate. “Getting everyone to love you is the hardest thing, and you’ve achieved it with your football and your personality! You’re a great friend!” he wrote on his social media.