13 legendary years: Luka Modric announces Real Madrid departure

‘The moment has arrived. The moment I never wanted to arrive.’ That was how Luka Modric described the feeling of his Real Madrid departure. His final game at the Santiago Bernabeu will take place on Saturday, as Los Blancos host Real Sociedad on the final day of the La Liga season. His final games will be in the United States, as he strives for one final title in the Club World Cup.

It was announced on Thursday by a Luka Modric in an Instagram post that he would be leaving Real Madrid, after 13 years of unprecedented success. The 39-year-old became the oldest Real Madrid player in history this season, and the oldest goalscorer in their history, and leaves as their most decorated player in history, his 28 trophies stretching ahead of Dani Carvajal (27) and Nacho Fernandez (27). He also won the 2018 Ballon d’Or, the first to break up the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi duopoly of the award.

Surprise decision not to renew Luka Modric’s contract

While throughout the latter months of the season it had been reported that Los Blancos were edging towards having fresh blood in the dressing room, last week it seemed he would be kept on. Xabi Alonso had supposedly advocated for his continuity, and Modric was keen to remain at the club. However Real Madrid confirmed the decision shortly after Modric made the announcement on social media.

Modric’s incredible career at Real Madrid

The Croatian superstar has played 590 games or Los Blancos, scoring 43 goals and giving 95 assists. He remarked in his letter that what would stay with him beyond all else was the affection of the fans. Author of numerous pages in Real Madrid’s storied history, Modric etched out a place in the heart of the Santiago Bernabeu through his incredible vision, his ability to rise to the occasion under pressure, and his hard-nosed mentality.

What next for Luka Modric?

Modric is likely to have interest from Saudi Arabia and the United States, having previously been courted by both. Diario AS also say that he could return to first club Dinamo Zagreb. His aim was to get to the 2026 World Cup with Croatia as a Real Madrid player, and the tournament next summer will likely play a role in where he chooses to go next.

Luka Modric’s letter in full

The moment has arrived. The moment I never wanted to arrive, but that’s football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end… On Saturday I’ll play my last game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

I arrived in 2012 with the hope of wearing the shirt of the best team in the world and the ambition to do great things, but I couldn’t have imagined what came next.

Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a footballer and as a person.

I’m proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history.

I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the club, especially to president Florentino Perez, my teammates, coaches, and everyone who has helped me throughout this time.

Over the years, I’ve experienced incredible moments, comebacks that seemed impossible, finals, celebrations, and magical nights at the Bernabeu… We’ve won everything, and I’ve been very happy. Very, very happy.

But beyond the titles and the victories, I carry the affection of all Real Madrid fans in my heart. I truly don’t know how to explain the special connection I have with you and how supported, respected, and loved I have felt and still feel. I will never forget every ovation and all the gestures of affection you have shown me.

I’m leaving with a full heart. Full of pride, gratitude, and indelible memories. And although, after the Club World Cup, I will no longer wear this shirt on the pitch, I will always be a Real Madrid fan.

We will meet again. Real Madrid will always be my home. For life.

Hala Madrid y Nada Mas.