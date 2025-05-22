Como manager Cesc Fabregas confirms interest in Real Madrid players

Real Madrid will be the latest Spanish side to brace themselves for a charm offensive from Cesc Fabregas and Como. While Los Blancos may pinch back star playmaker Nico Paz, the Italian upstarts are seeking to recruit more of Spain’s young talent this summer.

Already Como have come calling for Paz, Assane Diao, Anastasios Douvikas, Ivan Azon, Pepe Reina, Sergi Roberto and most recently Alex Valle, who will make his move from Barcelona permanent. All seven of those have arrived in the last two seasons with Fabregas at the helm.

Nico Paz back to Real Madrid?

There has been plenty of talk that Real Madrid may exercise a buyback option on Argentina international Paz, who has enjoyed an impressive first season in Serie A. After selling him for €6m last summer, Los Blancos can bring him back for €9m this year.

“We don’t know anything. He’s our player, and for now, he stays with us. I don’t know if he’ll go to the Club World Cup with Real Madrid,” Fabregas told TMW (via Football Italia).

Fabregas to come calling for Real Madrid talents

Fabregas did not deny that he was interested in securing further talent coming out of the Spanish capital.

“We have an excellent rapport with them [Real Madrid], and we are very interested in players on their team. We’ve made it clear that they can get minutes here.”

Real Madrid met with Fabregas in March

The Como manager did travel to Madrid in March during the international break, meeting with Real Madrid at their Valdebebas training ground to discuss potential deals. Three names emerged from their discussions, including Jacobo Ramon, who has had several games now with the first team. In addition, Castilla midfielder Chema Andres and their top scorer Gonzalo Garcia Torres were also discussed as potential additions.