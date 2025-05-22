Chills for Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez drops Real Madrid hint

Real Madrid’s hunt for a new midfielder to direct matters in the middle of the pitch is perhaps the biggest uncertainty at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. After Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras is tipped to follow the pair through the door sooner or later. There is little consensus on who will end up being their new star in the middle of the pitch though.

Except in Argentina. In recent weeks, there has been a steady flow of reports linking Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez to Los Blancos. They say that Fernandez has already agreed terms with Real Madrid, and has been taking tips from Julian Alvarez on where to live in the Spanish capital.

Enzo Fernandez affection for Real Madrid

During a recent interview with ‘Los Edul’, Fernandez has left little doubt that he holds a certain affection for Real Madrid. Speaking about his gaming habits with certain Argentina teammates, he names Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios ass some of the best EA Sports players. Asked which team he plays with, Fernandez could barely conceal a grin – ‘We play with Madrid. Always Madrid.’

He would also go on to profess his admiration for La Liga, as recounted by Chelsea News.

“The Premier League is more transitional, and La Liga is more tactical and intelligent. I really like the Spanish league.

Chelsea would only consider major offer for Fernandez

According to Diario AS, Fernandez is a player that Real Madrid hold positive scouting reports on going right back to his time at River Plate, and came close to signing when he left Benfica for Chelsea. They say that Florian Wirtz would be the dream signing, but Fernandez could perhaps be the next on the shortlist. Fernandez is a fan of Real Madrid, and regularly travels there during free time.

They confirm that any deal would be more than the €121m that Chelsea paid for Fernandez, but that his name has been raised in conversations between the two clubs. Real Madrid were not speaking about Fernandez with Chelsea, but he was then brought up.