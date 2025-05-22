Aston Villa not willing to pay Barcelona star’s €50m asking price

Barcelona need to sell this summer if they are to make their desired signings, and a number of players are seen as options to be moved on. This includes the likes of Ansu Fati and Pau Victor, but another attacker looks set to remain at the club – despite interest from the Premier League.

Ferran Torres has had an excellent season with Barcelona. Despite not being a regular starter, the 25-year-old has 19 goals and nine assists across 45 appearances in all competitions. And unsurprisingly, this has led to interest from clubs that can give him a more prominent squad role.

Aston Villa among clubs keen on Ferran Torres

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Aston Villa are keen on Ferran, who is said to be available for a price in the region of €50m. And their interest has now been confirmed by MD, who say that a move could be made in the summer. But if so, it won’t be for the current asking price.

Ferran not interested in Premier League return

Aston Villa like Ferran, whom they see as an “excellent player”, but they have no plans to reach €50m in an attempt to prise him away the Barcelona. And a summer deal is made more difficult by the fact that the player himself is only thinking about remaining in Hansi Flick’s squad, where he is happy with his role.

Flick has also been delighted with Ferran this season, and he sees them as a fantastic player. As such, there is an expectation that he will continue as backup to Robert Lewandowski, whose prominence is likely to start waning next year given that he will soon be reaching the age of 37.

It is a no-brainer for Barcelona to retain the services of Ferran, who has been excellent over the last 12-18 months. Only a crazy offer should be considered, given the importance that he has in Flick’s squad – and it is clear that Aston Villa won’t be the ones to make this.