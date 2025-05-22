Raphinha committed this future to Barcelona this week by signing a new contract that extends his stay in Catalonia until 2028. It is a deserved reward for the 28-year-old, who has racked up 34 goals and 22 assists in 56 appearances over the course of the 2024-25 season, which ultimately helped Hansi Flick’s side achieve a domestic treble.

Raphinha expresses delight at signing new Barcelona deal

As per MD, Raphinha spoke to Barcelona’s official media channels in the aftermath of signing his new deal, which keeps him at the club for an additional year – his previous deal was due to expire in 2027. He revealed that it was an easy decision to extend his stay, having felt a lot of trust from within.

“I feel that the club and all the people responsible trust me for the second time and this for me is very gratifying and very special. I’m happy to feel like one of you for another year. I would give everything for this shirt, in training and in matches. In some I’m better than in others but the desire to win is always my main objective.”

Raphinha also reveals Barcelona retirement dream

Raphinha also sent a message to the plethora of clubs that have reportedly been looking to sign him this summer – among them, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

“I hope to continue giving our fans a lot of joy. My dream is to be here until the end of my career and to do it at my best level.”

He also spoke of his excitement at returning to the Spotify Camp Nou, which Barcelona are hoping to do in the early stages of the 2025-26 season (likely to be in September or October).

“I’m looking forward to playing at home again, we want to always be there in front of our people.”