Barcelona fear Lamine Yamal being poached by “stratospheric” offer

Barcelona are hoping to agree a new long-term contract with star player Lamine Yamal for when he turns 18 in July, but the process does not appear to have been as straightforward as they would like.

A pre-agreement has been in place between Barcelona and Lamine Yamal for him to sign a new deal that would come into effect on his 18th birthday, but the terms of that deal have yet to be finalised. And complications appeared to arise earlier this week when it was reported that the teenager demanded to be one of the club’s highest earners.

Barcelona set date for Lamine Yamal talks to be finalised

While this information was denied by sporting director Deco, Barcelona are said to feel uneasy about the situation. And as such, they are keen for negotiations to be wrapped up as soon as possible.

As reported by MD, Barcelona have set a deadline of next Monday (26th May) for contract terms to be finalised with Lamine Yamal and his representatives. The club has made it clear that they do not want to wait until he turns 18 for talks to resume, with the idea now being for a pre-agreement to be finalised that would come into effect on the 13th of July.

Barcelona concerned about possible offer amid PSG interest

As per the report, Barcelona are said to fear the prospect of a “stratospheric” coming in that would turn Lamine Yamal’s head. PSG have long been interested in signing the winger, and their interest has been confirmed on multiple occasions by the likes of Deco and Joan Laporta. There is a chance that they try to come back in during the summer, which is why there is a desire for an agreement to be reached by the start of next week.

It makes sense for Barcelona to get this wrapped up as soon as possible, and with Jorge Mendes set to be in the area this weekend, it would be no surprise to see them get their way.