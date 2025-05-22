“I want to tell the fans” – Hansi Flick reacts to extending Barcelona contract

On Wednesday, Barcelona confirmed the news that Hansi Flick had signed a new contract – extending his stay until 2027 in the process. The 60-year-old has delighted supporters since arriving last summer, and given that he has led the Catalans to a domestic treble this season, it was a no-brainer for him to extend his stay.

As per Marca, Flick spoke to Barcelona’s official media channels in the minutes after his new contract was announced. He made it clear that he is delighted to extend his stay in Catalonia, while he also looked ahead to the 2025-26 campaign, which kicks off in August.

“I am happy because this journey continues. I feel that we are not at the end of the road and that this team has potential. They are a young team that has deserved everything we have achieved this season and I am very happy to work with them. I like being in Barcelona and working at this amazing club and of course with all these players. Because we have a very good relationship.

“Now we start a new season and we have to work hard because we are starting from scratch. I also know that we have to improve and we will. I want to tell the fans that next season we will work hard and try everything. We want to improve to win more titles. This is Barça, it is necessary to win titles.”

Hansi, gràcies per continuar engrandint la història del Barça, el millor club del món. El barcelonisme t’estima i confiem en tu perquè segueixis guiant els nostres jugadors cap a la victòria! pic.twitter.com/F9YllU6Ydg — Joan Laporta Estruch🎗 (@JoanLaportaFCB) May 21, 2025

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who was present when Flick signed his new contract, also spoke on the matter. In a post on X, he sent a message to the German in which he expressed his delight.

“Hansi, thank you for continuing to magnify the history of Barça, the best club in the world. Barça fans love you and trust you to continue guiding our players to victory!”