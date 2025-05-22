Barcelona announce new contract extension for Raphinha

Barcelona have announced a contract extension for Brazilian forward Raphinha, who is set for a wage rise after what has undoubtedly been the best season in his career. He will prolong his deal with the Blaugrana until 2028, adding an extra year onto his current deal.

Raphinha had mentioned after El Clasico two weeks ago that ‘my renewal’ was next for him as the Blaugrana more or less wrapped up La Liga. Director of Football Deco also then broke the news of the renewal several hours in advance during a radio interview, confirming that he would add an extra year onto his deal.

Raphinha has been constantly doubted

The 28-year-old struggled to lock down a regular starting spot in his first two seasons, with Xavi Hernandez often preferring Ousmane Dembele and Gavi to him in the wide spots. He was a prime candidate to be sold last summer, and there were certainly those at Barcelona who were keen to cash in on Raphinha, as he struggled to produce the form that they signed him for.

In his own words though, Hansi Flick ‘changed his life’, convincing him to stay last summer, and giving him confidence and a new lease of life. That has been reflected in a series of clutch goals, with 34 in total to alongside 24 assists in just 56 appearances.

Compromise with the club over new deal

Raphinha will be 31 when his current deal finishes, but it was reported that he was keen to extend his deal by two more years. There has been some suggestion the new deal could include an option for an extra year, but this has not been confirmed by the club. If this is not the case, then come next summer, Barcelona will have to reevaluate Raphinha’s future again, this time after the World Cup.