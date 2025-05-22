Atletico Madrid are in the market for a new defensive midfielder, and in recent weeks, they have identified a key target: Johnny Cardoso. The Real Betis player is expected to be on the move this summer, given that he is also attracting interest from Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur, who have a special clause that allows them to sign the USA international for a reduced price.

Johnny Cardoso not thinking about Real Betis exit

Betis are reportedly resigned to losing Johnny, having already started their search for his replacement. But the player himself is not thinking about this summer, with his sole focus being on Los Verdiblancos’ final two matches of the season, as per Relevo.

“My mentality is here now. I have total focus on the final and the last league game we have.”

Johnny looks ahead to UEFA Conference League final

One of those matches is next week’s UEFA Conference League, which is against Chelsea in Poland. Johnny spoke on the build-up to the showpiece event, and also revealed his desire to make a scoring impact for Betis.

“Of course it’s a very special moment and the pressure is normal. But we live with pressure all our lives. Since I started playing and left my house I have it, so it’s good. Hopefully it can happen (score against Chelsea). My family is coming. My father, my mother and my girlfriend, who lives here with me.”

It is likely that Johnny is playing his final matches as a Betis player, with a summer move very much on the cards. He will hope that he can end his time at the Benito Villamarin by helping Manuel Pellegrini’s side to their first European trophy, but first, he has his eyes on Friday’s clash against Valencia, which is the final La Liga fixture of the 2024-25 campaign for the Andalusians.