Atletico Madrid transfer round-up: Pablo Barrios renews contract until 2030

With Atletico Madrid looking likely to be active in the transfer market again this summer, there are a number of developing stories regarding Los Colchoneros. However one story is done and dusted: Pablo Barrios has renewed his contract with the club for the next five years.

It was reported earlier in the month that Barrios would renew his Atletico contract, and that has now been confirmed by the club. The 21-year-old is now committed for the next five years, and regarded by many to be the future of their midfield, as well as a future club captain; in many ways, the successor to Koke Resurreccion.

So far Barrios has amassed 101 appearances, with four goals and seven assists to his name too. This season he has asserted himself as a starter, making 40 appearances, and accumulating over 3,000 minutes.

Additions to come in the final third for Atletico

Despite the bizarre situation surrounding Angel Correa, he is expected to exit the club this summer, as is Rodrigo Riquelme. The 25-year-old has played just 846 minutes after a promising start to his career with the first team last season, although it is yet to be decided if it will be on loan or permanently, say Relevo. The same outlet say that Real Betis are interested in Riquelme this summer.

He could be a factor in a deal for Johnny Cardoso. The USMNT international is atop their shortlist of midfielders, and has already expressed a desire to play for Atletico, say Marca. They call it love at first sight, and say Cardoso believes Atletico is a good next step in his career, and can already picture life in the Spanish capital.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: Koke REJECTED a very ‘generous’ financial offer from Turkey. The player didn’t take long to turn down the three-year offer. [🥇: @rubenuria via @RubenLedesma_9] pic.twitter.com/mDdzET066L — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 21, 2025

More of a like for like replacement for Riquelme would be Gabri Veiga though. Ruben Uria, as covered by MD, claims that Veiga is an option, and Atletico have contacted his camp with an offer for next season. Porto are in negotiations for Veiga though, and AC Milan have also enquired about him. It is predicted that €16-17m will be required to extract him from Al-Ahli, where he is also earning €12m per annum.

It would be a surprise if they brought in both Veiga and priority target Alex Baena. Villarreal CEO Fernando Roig Negueroles recently confirmed that no offers had arrived for Baena, and Atletico do not want to pay his €55m release clause, report Relevo. They have asked to negotiate a lower price with Villarreal, but Saudi Arabia and Aston Villa are also interested.

Further forward, if Correa does leave, Diario AS note that Wolves’ Fabio Silva, who has scored nine goals on loan at Las Palmas this year is an option to replace the Argentine. The 22-year-old has a year left on his deal, and is keen to stay in Spain.

More reinforcements at the back too

Just as Baena is their top target for the midfield, Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero remains their top priority at the back. Marca explain that they are aware it will come down to the negotiating table with Daniel Levy and Spurs, given Romero is keen to join Atletico. Their plan is to try and talk down the €70m asking price, but they know that it will have to be more than the €52m Spurs paid for Romero four years ago, in order to twist Levy’s arm.

Despite the presence of Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente spent much of the season at right-back, and it is an area they could also address. They are willing to compete for Osasuna’s Jesus Areso with Athletic Club, who have thus far been reluctant to pay up for his €12m release clause, as per Relevo. On the other side of the defence, RC Lens Facundo Medina is increasingly thought of as a smart addition at the Metropolitano.

🚨🇪🇸 Valencia’s talented youth midfielder Javi Tena (17) will be a new Atlético Madrid player. Valencia keeps 30% of the player’s future rights. [🎖️: @sanchis14 & @marqoss] pic.twitter.com/XplTptHY1h — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 21, 2025

It is believed that he would cost €20-25m say MD, with Olympique Marseille and Serie A sides interested, as are River Plate. Medina plans to continue in Europe though, and feels his time at Lens is up. Diego Simeone is keen on him due to his left-sidedness and ability to play out from the back. If they can Atletico will add more than one central defender, and Getafe’s Omar Alderete continues to be an option on the table from last summer, as is Cristhian Mosquera.