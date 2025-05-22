Atletico Madrid are in store for another busy summer, with their intention being to address a number of positions in Diego Simeone’s squad. Defence will be particularly focused on – more specifically, left-back is one of the areas that is causing concern.

Simeone currently has Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava as left-back options, but neither has managed to impress over the sustained period this season. As such, the position has been identified as one to address during the summer transfer window.

Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Alejandro Grimaldo

As a result, targets have started to be drawn up. Miguel Gutierrez and Alvaro Carreras have both been linked, but according to Cadena SER (via Diario AS), a new name has emerged in recent weeks: Alejandro Grimaldo.

Grimaldo has had an excellent couple of seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, but now could be the time that he moves on to another challenge – especially with Xabi Alonso already leaving the Bundesliga side. Atleti are said to be studying his situation, and according to the report, they have been made aware that a deal would cost in excess of €30m.

Grimaldo has further suitors in La Liga

Grimaldo recently admitted that he would be open to returning to Spain, which does give Atleti hope. However, the 29-year-old is also said to have attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, which makes things more difficult for Los Colchoneros.

It remains to be seen whether Atleti do make a move for Grimaldo. It will be tough for a deal to be affordable given that they are already looking at big-money deals for Cristian Romero and Alex Baena, both of whom are high on their shortlist. However, funds could be raised from sales, with the likes of Angel Correa, Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme having been touted to depart the RiyadhAir Metropolirano during the summer transfer window.