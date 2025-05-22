It is no secret that Atletico Madrid are in the market for a new defensive midfielder, and their latest target has been identified.

Atleti have been after a pivot for over 12 months, but despite spending big last summer, they failed to sign one. And their need for a new arrival could be set to increase further in the coming weeks, given that Rodrigo De Paul could leave.

Atletico Madrid consider summer move for Enzo Barrenechea

A number of targets have been identified, among them Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso. But now a new name has been added to the shortlist: Enzo Barrenechea. As reported by CaughtOffside, Aston Villa are prepared to give the green light to sell the Argentine midfielder, who has spent the season on loan at Valencia – where he has impressed.

Three other La Liga clubs keen on Argentine pivot

Barrenechea is also attracting interest from Valencia, Villarreal and Real Betis. Villa will likely need to sell the midfielder due to their PSR problems, and this could allow a more favourable deal to be agreed with those clubs interested in a summer deal – this would especially be the case for Los Che, who are unlikely to be able to spend big due to their financial problems.

On the other hand, Atleti would have more money to spend on Barrenechea, which is bound to give them an advantage. And the fact that Diego Simeone loves to sign players from his home country means that it would be no surprise to see an approach made in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen where Barrenechea ends up by the close of this summer’s transfer window. Right now, there is a good chance that he remains in La Liga, but it cannot be called where he will be playing, given that four clubs are interested in his services.