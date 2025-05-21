‘There’s nothing’ – Cold water poured over €60m Real Madrid move

Real Madrid are having their most active summer in many years, with the signings of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen already wrapped up, and a move for Alvaro Carreras expected to follow. However reports of a potential move for Nico Williams were still met with surprise when the story broke on Tuesday night.

The Athletic Club winger will again be available for €60m this summer due to his release clause, and while Barcelona appear to have turned their attention away from Williams, Real Madrid were linked with a move for him. Los Blancos are said to be weighing up a move for the 22-year-old this summer.

Real Madrid sources deny move for Nico Williams

According to MD, sources at Real Madrid have denied links to Williams though. ‘There’s nothing with Nico Williams’ was the line that emerged from Valdebebas. He is a player that is well regarded and appreciated by Los Blancos, something that has been the case for a while, but they have no plans to move for him currently. Their focus is currently on closing a deal a for Carreras.

Strange fit for Real Madrid attack

Although he began his career on the right at times, Williams has made the left flank his own for Athletic and Spain over the last two years. With Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo Goes all most comfortable on that left side, adding another player who thrives in that position would seem bizarre, and more so after a season where the chemistry between Vinicius and Mbappe has been limited.

Are Athletic Club ready to lose Nico Williams?

If Williams does move on this summer, it is bad news for Athletic. Perhaps more concerning is that last summer’s record signing of Alvaro Djalo has failed to make an impact in his first season in Bilbao, leaving them somewhat short out wide looking to the future. Alex Berenguer could fill that role on the left in place of Williams, but with both Berenguer and Inaki Williams into their thirties by the start of next season, Los Leones will want a clear succession plan.