Real Madrid hit by another injury as forward is ruled out for Club World Cup

Real Madrid have been hampered by major injuries all season, and now have been hit by another major blow ahead of the Club World Cup. Los Blancos are hoping to have everything in place to mount a challenge for the expanded tournament in the United States – and the €150m bounty that comes with it – but will do so without Endrick Felipe.

According to Diario AS, Endrick Felipe will miss the tournament and the opening stages of Xabi Alonso’s mandate. The Brazilian teenager had been one of three players to avoid injury this season alongside Luka Modric and Arda Guler, but has gone down with a hamstring problem that he suffered during their 2-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday.

Endrick ruled out for two months

The 18-year-old is due to be out for a total of two months, meaning his recovery would have him back in mid-July, just as Los Blancos embark on their two-week summer holidays. He would at the very least be back for preseason. After suffering pain on Sunday, Endrick returned to Valdebebas for training on Wednesday, and still had pain in his leg, which was subsequently diagnosed as a muscle tear.

Real Madrid Club World Cup forward options

New manager Xabi Alonso will still have plenty of firepower to call on, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in the attacking positions. Depending on the setup, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler could also figure in the final third. Endrick was increasingly becoming an option off the bench to change games though, and the 18-year-old is their only natural striker through the middle.

Injury returns for United States

On the flipside, Alonso should have Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal back in training by the time they kick off against Al-Hilal. Whether they are fit enough to play is another matter that will be established by their progress, but they could end contributing, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy all making their way back from injury too.