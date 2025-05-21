Getafe are seriously concerned that they may lose manager Jose Bordalas this summer, as Sevilla search for a successor to Joaquin Caparros, after both were confirmed safe last weekend. What kind of project Bordalas would have is another matter, with little certainty at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan beyond this weekend.

Bordalas is reportedly the top choice to take over at Sevilla, although Sporting Director Victor Orta is in favour of pursuing Girona’s coach Michel Sanchez: two vastly differing managers in terms of style. As per Cadena Cope, Bordalas’ exit is not yet certain, but Getafe are concerned about losing him.

He has a contract for another year, but can leave Los Azulones for free for a ‘bigger’ club. Bordalas has started planning next season with President Angel Torres, but is debating whether to stay at Getafe or try a new experience at Sevilla, say Marca. It is added by Cadena SER that Bordalas is aware that the financial situation at Getafe will not improve much, and strengthening the squad will be just as difficult as last year.

Getafe contact Basel manager Fabio Celestini

In light of this scenario, Getafe have begun looking at replacements. They have already contacted Basel manager Fabio Celestini, who took the Swiss giants from the relegation zone to the title in the space of 14 months. He started off his managerial career, in the fourth tier in Italy, but has contructed a coaching reputation over the last decade in Switzerland with Lausanne, Lugano, Luzern and Sion before taking the job at St. Jakob’s Park.

Other options on the agenda are Luis Garcia Plaza, after a strong stint at Alaves. Atletico Madrid legend Gabi, who started off coaching in the Getafe youth ranks, left earlier this season to try and guide Real Zaragoza to safety – something he could achieve this weekend. Gabi had also previously been considered as a potential Bordalas successor, and has a good relationship with Torres.

Sevilla carrousel could continue with Victor Orta

The position of manager has become something of a temporary position in recent seasons, with Caparros the seventh manager in three seasons. Orta has been in charge of appointing four of them, and his position is now insecure too. Sevilla are weighing up whether to sack him, have not yet taken a decision, and Orta is still working – he has more or less wrapped up the signing on a free of Celta Vigo forward Alfon Gonzalez. Tensions remain high in Nervion though.