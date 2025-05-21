Four reasons why Barcelona prefer to sign Luis Diaz over Nico Williams

Barcelona will not have the budget to commit to a major restructuring of their squad, but just as last summer, it appears they are desperate to bring in a left winger once again. Both of their targets from last summer are ‘available’, but the Blaugrana appear to have changed their mind on who to go for.

Colombian winger Luis Diaz appears to be in pole position for Director of Football Deco, and whatever money he has available is likely to go on the Liverpool man. This marks a change of course from last year, when Diaz was in their thinking, but Nico Williams was their top target. Sport (via Sempre Barca) have now detailed why the shift in thinking.

Nico Williams still appreciated by Barcelona

The Blaugranas still hold Wiliams in high regard, and the finances have little to do with the matter. Williams’ €58m release clause is much lower than the rumoured €85m price tag for Diaz. The Basque winger has plenty of chemistry with his international teammates Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde, and there is little doubt he is still welcome in Can Barca.

Four reasons Barcelona prefer Diaz

However Barcelona hierarchy, in this case Deco, Hansi Flick and President Joan Laporta, have decided that Diaz better meets their needs. One of the factors is his age – Diaz is 28, and with an already young squad, they would rather have a more experienced head in the dressing room. La Masia is trusted to provide the young emerging talent for them.

They also feel that his qualities and knowledge of the game would allow him to hit the ground running at Barcelona, and potentially become a decisive forward at the top level immediately. They are keen for whatever additions arrive to bring in added value to their current squad, something that they lack currently. His versatility and ability to play across the front line is also important, with Barcelona primarily relying on four forwards to cover three positions this season.

Finally, Barcelona do appear to have moved on from the idea of signing Williams. Laporta stated that they were ‘no longer thinking about Williams’ earlier this week. It seems they will go in a different direction after a lengthy transfer saga last summer.

Flick will renew today at 18:00. @JosepSoldado — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 21, 2025

Differences between Nico Williams and Luis Diaz

Both have been criticised for their lack of consistency this season, with Williams struggling earlier this year, as he struggled to digest a change in status following Euro 2024 and said transfer saga. Diaz meanwhile has faded a little from the limelight compared to three years ago when he arrived at Liverpool – the fact Liverpool are not shutting down sale talk a clear sign of that.

The cost is also a factor that will come into play down the line too. Williams is 22 years of age, and at the end of a long-term contract would be in his prime in theory. Barcelona are unlikely to get much resale value if they invest in Diaz, something that has been an issue for the Catalan giants over the last decade.