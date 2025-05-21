Valencia’s long-running habit of cashing in on their talented youngsters look set to continue this summer. Midfielder Javi Guerra is being closely tracked by a number of teams, but defender Cristhian Mosquera may be the most likely sale, amid a tricky contract situation.

The 20-year-old defender caught the eye under Ruben Baraja, and as early as January last year AC Milan were looking at Mosquera as a potential option. Atletico Madrid are also admirers of his. For Valencia, they will likely be looking to sell him this summer with no agreement on a contract renewal. His current deal expires next summer, and while he has a release clause of €80m, Los Che will be willing to part with him for as little as €25m say Caught Offside.

Chelsea and RB Leipzig most interested in Mosquera

Their information is that Chelsea are expected to open talks for Mosquera in the the near future. Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Atletico are also monitoring his situation, but Chelsea’s strongest competition may well come from RB Leipzig.

A report from Relevo states that Leipzig are going all in for Mosquera this summer, perhaps with an awareness that Europe’s biggest clubs are all looking at Castello Lukeba. Similarly, he fits Chelsea’s transfer strategy, as they try to invest in a wide pool of young talent.

Mosquera’s up and down ride at Valencia

Mosquera broke into the team two years ago under Baraja, and looked immediately like a rising star in a stingy backline, hunting down forwards with his pace and power. This season has been trickier for Mosquera though, who has played the last two games at right-back to accommodate Mouctar Diakhaby in central defence. His partnership with Cesar Tarrega has been less solid, with Mosquera the shakier of the two than with Gabriel Paulista.