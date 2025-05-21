It is little secret that once Real Madrid have finished addressing their backline this summer, their next priority will be to find a midfielder. With Martin Zubimendi headed to Arsenal, there is no clear candidate, but reports in Argentina believe that Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez is the one they have set their sights on.

A number of names have been linked to Los Blancos in recent weeks, including the likes of Tijjani Reijnders and Angelo Stiller, but in contrast to the likes of Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, there has been far less clarity on whom they are targeting. A flurry of reports in Argentina have reported that Fernandez is top of their wishlist though.

Claims of a deal between Fernandez and Real Madrid

The 24-year-old has been periodically linked to Real Madrid, and even Atletico Madrid over the last few months, but those links have been stepped up in Argentina. As recorded by MD, Gustavo Mendez has claimed that Fernandez and his partner are looking for a home in Madrid. Atletico’s Julian Alvarez has seemingly recommended an area to them too. Mendez also says that personal terms between the two have been agreed.

Chelsea not looking to sell Enzo Fernandez

Despite those reports, Ben Jacobs has dampened any hopes harboured by Madridistas. He says the Blues have no intention to sell Fernandez, and any bid would have to be far north of the €121m paid by Chelsea for his services. Although Los Blancos are looking for a midfielder, signing off on a such a high bid seems unlikely.

Chelsea have no plans to sell Enzo Fernandez despite links with Real Madrid. Real are exploring adding a new midfielder but it's unlikely they would sanction a bid high enough to change Chelsea's mind.#CFC paid €121m. No price has even been set for suitors as Chelsea aren't… pic.twitter.com/0q7ifT4eU2 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 21, 2025

Chelsea have previously issued a ‘hands off’ warning to Real Madrid over Fernandez, who has a contract in London until 2032, meaning any pressure for a move would have to come from the player or the Blues. Los Blancos may have to search elsewhere.

