Barcelona are for a second summer in a row on the hunt for a left winger to provide more options up front. It appears Liverpool winger Luis Diaz will be their top target after a failed move for Nico Williams last time round. One player who will not be returning to the bright lights of Camp Nou is Neymar Junior.

President Joan Laporta, who has had a penchant for star signings during his mandates, is keen to give the fans something to get excited about this summer, and above all, bring the droves back into Camp Nou. One of the options that was being considered was Neymar, who still has a star pull beyond many of today’s top players in spite of his decline in recent years.

Conversations between Neymar and Laporta

As per Sport, Neymar and his agent Pini Zahavi, who both enjoy a close relationship with Laporta, have been in conversations over a return at various points this season. His idea was to return to Barcelona and recover his form ahead of the 2026 World Cup on one of Europe’s brightest stages. The fact Barcelona were also looking for someone in his position, and his cheap arrival, also helped.

Barcelona rule out Neymar deal

However the Catalan daily explain that a move for Neymar has been ruled out. For one thing, the progress of Lamine Yamal into a global star reduces the need for a star attraction to reopen Camp Nou. The second key reason is his fitness. One of the conditions for Barcelona to consider his return was that he prove his durability and talent back at Santos, where he signed in January.

To date, Neymar has managed three goals and three assists in 11 appearances, amounting to just 629 minutes in five months. So far he has missed (nine) nearly as many games as he has played.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha were keen on Neymar return

Beyond Laporta, Neymar did have advocates in Can Barca too. International teammate Raphinha had supposedly spoken about a return to Barcelona with Neymar, and was keen for him to come in, while Lamine Yamal has always idolised Neymar, and was enticed by the prospect of playing with him. That said, manager Hansi Flick and Director of Football Deco had their doubts, feeling Neymar did not suit their needs at the position.