On Tuesday, Barcelona Director of Football Deco held the first of several meetings with manager Hansi Flick to plan out the summer transfer window and the squad for next season. It appears the majority of their plans for the senior squad are fixed for the summer, although whether things follow the course laid out is another matter.

The priority signing is Luis Diaz, where Deco will focus his efforts on bringing in the Liverpool star. That deal will likely hinge on what budget is available, but they know Diaz is keen to play for the club. Meanwhile MD explain that Marcus Rashford is the alternative to Diaz. The Manchester United forward is on their exit list, but they still want at least €40m for him.

In order for any deal to be done with Barcelona though, agent Pini Zahavi would have to broker a wage cut for Rashford and a loan with an option to buy with Manchester United.

Marc Bernal's deal until 2029 will be signed next week, when he turns 18. @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 21, 2025

Little movement in midfield beyond Frenkie de Jong

One of Deco’s primary tasks is to secure the renewal of Frenkie de Jong this summer, but beyond that no movement is expected in an already strong middle of the park containing Pedri, Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Gavi and Marc Bernal, who will return from injury.

Potential exits in defence

There is less certainty on the future of Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo. Both have expressed a desire to stay, but Barcelona are keen to sell Christensen. Araujo must make a call on whether he wants to stay if he is not a starter, and if he does leave, then Barcelona will do their best to reactivate a deal for Jonathan Tah. Eric Garcia is set to be offered a contract renewal, but that has yet to be agreed.

Waiting on Wojciech Szczesny decision

Barcelona have no plans to act in goal, save for the potential exit of Inaki Pena. Wojciech Szczesny is yet to respond to their renewal offer, but if he does accept, then Barcelona will have him back up Marc-Andre ter Stegen. If Szczesny returns to retirement, Barcelona will go for a young goalkeeper, at which point Joan Garcia could return to their radar.

Change of priorities for Barcelona

For many months it had seemed as if the right-back position would be the primary position to be strengthened, with the left-back spot also in mind. However it appears a month of Garcia there has been sufficient to convince Deco and Flick that he can cover aptly for Jules Kounde, while Gerard Martin has done the same on the opposite flank.