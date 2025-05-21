Barcelona announce contract extension for Hansi Flick

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick noted last week that a new contract with the club was ‘not done’, but it appears there has been movement in the last few days, after the Blaugrana announced an extension. It will keep the German coach in the Catalan capital until 2027.

Flick arrived last summer on a two-year deal keeping him at the club until the end of Joan Laporta’s mandate as president, and has added an extra year to that deal. Sport note that his technical staff, consisting of Marcus Sorg (assistant manager), Toni Tapalovic and Heiko Westermann have also seen their contracts extended to match that of Flick.

Flick keen on short-term renewal at Barcelona

On various occasions Flick has commented that he prefers to assess matters year by year, rather than commit himself to anything long-term. It has also been noted in the local press that Barcelona will likely be Flick’s last job, and he has no plans to be on the bench for many years to come. The 2026-27 season stands a good chance of being his final year in management, if not the one thereafter.

Immediate impact in Spain

The revival at Barcelona is one of the most impressive in some time in La Liga, taking a side that looked broken and short of resources to a Copa del Rey and La Liga double. One of four victories over Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup marked his first trophy. The only bittersweet aspect of the season was falling in the Champions League semi-finals against Inter, an achievement in itself, but equally a disappointment to miss out.

Flick unlikely to be given more resources this summer

While Flick has received a wage rise for his work, he is unlikely to be given more than one or two extra players this summer as he prepares a fresh assault on the Champions League. As the Blaugrana struggle with their salary limit again, any money they do have is set to be invested in one signing.